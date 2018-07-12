WWE Comes Up Short In Emmy Nominations, 50 Trips To Suplex City (Video), AJ Styles Hypes Rusev Match

- WWE posted this video looking at 50 times WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar took his opponents to Suplex City.

- Despite the recent "For Your Consideration" party held in Los Angeles, WWE came up short today as the nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards were announced. It is worth noting that this is the first year that WWE was able to get their programming on the preliminary ballot.

WWE had the "Empowered" WWE 24 special and the documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant on the preliminary ballot for Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special. Other spots on the preliminary ballots were RAW and Mixed Match Challenge for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Total Bellas and Total Divas for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and WrestleMania 34 for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Netflix's GLOW was nominated for Best Comedy Series while Betty Gilpin, who portrays Debbie on the series, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress In a Comedy. GLOW was also nominated for a half-dozen technical awards. The Rock's Ballers on HBO was nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his match with Rusev at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view: