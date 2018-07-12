Martha Hart Responds To Bret Hart's Comments About Erasing Owen's Memory

Bret Hart recently made comments to CBS In This Corner podcast regarding his late-brother Owen Hart's wife Martha Hart. Since Owen's tragic death in 1999, Martha won an out of court settlement and has distanced herself and Owen's memory from WWE.

During the interview, The Hitman said, "I think Martha, Owen's widow she's a very obtuse, square-headed person. I think she's done more to erase my brother Owen's memory than she ever did to remember him. I think it really bothers me that the fans that loved Owen so much didn't get a chance to remember him. You do these kind of things for people are here, left to remember them."

Martha Hart is calling the statements made by Bret, "reckless, irresponsible, and clearly untrue." In a statement, Martha said she is steadfast in her belief that WWE was responsible for her husband's death, which is why she refuses to work with WWE to "exploit Owen's image for commercial gain."

You can read Martha's entire statement below.