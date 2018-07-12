WWE Star On Being Sober For One Year, WWE Stars Dress As ECW Originals (Video), New Clothing Line?

- Above is new video of SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Sonya Deville, Lana, Asuka, Aiden English, Becky Lynch and Rusev paying tribute to ECW Originals The Dudleyz, Sabu, Raven, The Sandman, The bWo, Paul Heyman, New Jack, Joel Gertner, Al Snow, Cactus Jack and Tommy Dreamer.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Top Rope" name for a new clothing line. The trademark description reads like this:

"The description provided to the USPTO for TOP ROPE is Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas."

- Mike Kanellis is currently celebrating 1 year of sobrierty. The RAW Superstar tweeted the following today: