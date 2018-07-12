Jim Ross And Josh Barnett Talk Unplanned Bump At G1 Special, Barnett Reveals What Made Him Snap

Jim Ross experienced an unplanned bump when Jay White launched Juice Robinson into the guardrail at NJPW's G1 Special in San Francisco. The spot caused a chain reaction that sent the WWE Hall Of Famer to the floor. JR was injured during the unscheduled spot and his co-host on commentary Josh Barnett was quick to jump to Ross' defense and chase White around the ring.

Barnett recently spoke to JR on The Ross Report where he said the "crowning moment" that made him so angry at White was when he taunted the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"Everything happened so damn fast. As soon as that table down you went. Someone went, 'you didn't even try to catch him.' How the f--k was I gonna catch him? You know? Juice Robinson, 230 pounds getting half-hatch suplexed into a steel railing into a table. It wasn't just me, but we were being disrespected."

See Also Jim Ross Had A Message For Big Cass Following His WWE Release

Jim Ross then revealed he had a chance to talk to Robinson and White after the show. He believed their apology was genuine as they continued to discuss the incident.

"I had a nice chat with those kids after the show," Ross said. "They looked me up and they apologized and they weren't looking at their shoes when they were talking because I would've called their hand on that one. They were sincere I do believe that.

"I didn't necessarily think ill-will," Barnett said. "I didn't think anyone meant to hurt anyone. We're a part of the same program they are. All we want to do is make them look as great as we can make them. Even as I sat back down at that monitor and I'm pissed as all hell. I'm thinking, 'well this is only gonna help their match out.' If people weren't buying him as a heel before they sure as hell are now."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit The Ross Report with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription