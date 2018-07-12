Mark Henry Feels That The Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley Feud Has Helped Both Of Them

When the multi-person number one contender match for the Universal Championship was scrapped due to WWE reporting stalled negotiations with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley intensified their rivalry by feeling that each is more worthy than his opponent. Over the past few weeks, Reigns and Lashley were booked into forcing to be allies. However, as seen on the latest episode, the two became combustible, and a brawl ensued.

Mark Henry addressed this brawl in Boston on the Busted Open Radio podcast. The discussion was about feeling that the brawl actually helped both competitors, and even to the point that a normally-antagonizing Boston crowd actually cheered Reigns more than expected. Henry explained how this brawl helped both Reigns and Lashley.

For Lashley, the discussion was how making him a tough, aggressive character will merit the fans' support over his smiley character he had during his feud with Sami Zayn, which also included a sit-down interview about his father and sisters and turned into a parody segment.

"The fans are getting a chance to see two big physically impressive tough guys go at it," said Henry. "That's how I feel about Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. I feel like, 'oh sh*t, let's go! Put 'em in there, let 'em go!' Like they are ready to do something that hasn't been done in a long while. And that thing is to take over the show without bells and whistles.

Henry likened the brawl to a schoolyard fight, where people stopped what they were doing to run to the fight to further incite it. He also felt that not having a gimmick match for their feud is a good call.

"A lot of times you're like, oh, it's a cage match, it's a falls count anywhere. It's pot pans and chairs and ladders. It's nothing [in this feud]," said Henry. "They don't need anything. It's two big strong physically impressive guys that need to get in there and punch each other in the face. Everybody is ready to see it."

At Extreme Rules, Reigns and Lesnar are scheduled to compete each other. While there has not been a stipulation of this match being a number one contender match for the Universal Championship, the winner will gain significant momentum in competing against Lesnar for a future title shot.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.



Source: Busted Open Radio