Vince McMahon 'Black Saturday' Hidden Gem (Video), Lio Rush Cuts Promo For 205 Live Match, WWE Stock

- Above is video from this week's Hidden Gem update on the WWE Network, featuring a young Vince McMahon invading Georgia Championship Wrestling's World Championship Wrestling on July 14th, 1984 to introduce a match with Adrian Adonis and Dick Murdoch vs. SD Jones and Nick DeCarlo. This weekend will mark the 34th anniversary of the "Black Saturday" moment where Vince bought the 6:05pm timeslot that the WCW program had used for years. This is what led to the rivalry between Vince and Ted Turner, who later started his own wrestling company - WCW.

- WWE stock was down 0.094% today, closing at $74.54 per share. Today's high was $75.19 and the low was $73.82.

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa in singles action. As seen below, Rush took to Twitter today to cut a promo for the match and ask if Tozawa is ready to feel the rush: