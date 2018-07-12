Breaking: ROH And NJPW Presenting Joint Show At Madison Square Garden

Ring of Honor announced today that they will be holding a joint card with NJPW called G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday, April 6, 2019. That same night, WWE will be presenting NXT TakeOver six miles away at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"This is destined to join a long list of historical wrestling moments and where better to hold it than at Madison Square Garden," said ROH COO Joe Koff. "I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve as a company and am very appreciative of how great our relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling has become. However, none of this would be possible without our fans, who are truly the best in the world. Madison Square Garden would not be possible without them and for that I am most grateful."

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito of NJPW have been officially announced for the show, as well as "all of the top ROH stars."

"This is a historic initiative for ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling," said NJPW President Harold Meij. "This gives us a great chance to expose fans to NJPW in the building which housed so many memorable and compelling matches."

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley told The Business Journal of Baltimore in June that ROH was planning to make make their debut at the legendary arena next year. The arena was reportedly reaching out to other wrestling promotions after WWE stopped running there regularly, opting for the Barclays Center. The arena was reportedly also not happy about WWE holding all of their WrestleMania 35 week events at Barclays.

A week later, the ROH event at MSG was reportedly cancelled after WWE contacted the arena. ROH COO Joe Koff told Mike Johnson of PWInsider that their lawyers would be contacting all of the parties involved and that they were hoping for a resolution.

This is the first pro wrestling event not promoted by WWE at the Garden arena in decades. WCW did hold an event at the Paramount Theater (now called the Hulu Theater) in 1996, which is a 5,000 seat facility located beneath the Madison Sqare Garden arena. AAA had also reportedly been looking to hold an event at the Garden, however there has been no official announcement of that taking place.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to Madison Square Garden for the much anticipated G1 Supercard," said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events. "We expect April 6th to be another memorable night of wrestling at The World's Most Famous Arena."

WWE ran Madison Square Garden just last weekend, which featured a rare Undertaker match, his first at the arena in nearly 8 years. WWE hasn't held a pay-per-view at the arena since the 2011 Survivor Series, although the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place there.

We were sent this press release: