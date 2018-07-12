Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (7/12)

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- On last week's episode: Brian Cage defeated Kongo Kong in a main event war, Fenix was victorious over Rich Swann, and we finally saw the debut of Killer Kross. LAX split into two different factions now as Conan leads his troops and King brought back Hernandez and Homicide to form The OGs.

The OGs vs Silver Smith and Lee

Homicide and Hernandez aligned themselves with King last week and formed The OGs. They started this match very fast and didn't give their opponents room to breath at all.

It wasn't very long until Hernandez hit a Border Toss and picked up the win. This was a very quick match but it sent a message.

Winners: The OGs

Border Toss by @SuperMexCTM, and the OGz look as dominant as they ever have. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/eFWR21DHah — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2018

- After the match was over, King cut a promo on Konnan and said it's not his time anymore. They appreciate him but he needs to hit the road. King said he got tired of waiting but he gives Konnan credit so he decided to stay two steps ahead. That's where The OGs come in. He said Homicide was left in a Mexican strip club collecting roaches and Hernandez was stuck at home as Konnan started the new LAX. He said they're multi-time tag team champions, but they don't care about titles right now. They only care about teaching LAX a lesson and then he announced a 5150 Street Fight for Slammiversary.

- Shotzi Blackheart said she's ready to roll and "this mango is ready to tango." She said Allie is her target, asked "who's your daddy?" and howled like a wolf before leaving.

- Sami Callihan and oVe cut a promo on their opponents tonight. He said they do the best six-man tag matches ever. He's going to take Pentagon's mask because they are for Ohio by Ohio and they're taking over everything.

Shotzi Blackheart vs Allie

Blackheart is from Rise and chosen after a recent seminar. They traded some armdrags before Allie took Shotzi down with a shoulder block. Blackheart countered with a leg submission and bridged herself over Allie to bring her weight down on the former Knockouts Champion.

Blackheart and Allie traded slaps to the chest and Allie nailed a sliding elbow before missing a dropkick in the corner. It looked like a dropkick. Blackheart turned thing around and kept the pressure on Allie with a headlock and a combination of knees and kicks for a two count.

Allie tried to fight back but Shotzi hit a neckbreaker for another near fall. She got Allie up and laid in another forearm then she climbed up top where she missed a dropkick as Allie sidestepped her.

Allie hit a few moves and a missile dropkick in the corner followed by a German suplex for another two count. Blackheart created some separation and climbed up top, but she missed another dive. Allie hit the codebreaker and that was all she wrote.

Winner: Allie

- Tessa Blanchard jumped Allie as she walked up the ramp. She did the same thing to Madison Rayne. Blanchard threw Allie in the ring and landed a hammerlock DDT to leave Alie laying on he mat. Tessa posed over Allie as her music played for a minute before leaving.

- Grado was backstage and he was still happy to have Joe Hendry around. Eli Drake tried to pick up Grado's girl Katarina and he didn't like that. Drake "I don't wanna wrestle him, I wanna wrestle her. Yeah."