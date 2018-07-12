The Rock Takes Shots And Reveals Why He's Delaying His Presidential Run

Presidential aspirations could be in Dwayne Johnson's future, but it won't happen right away. He recently sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show where he revealed why he put his political career on hold for now.

Colbert brought up a tweet Johnson sent out an hour before it was announced that Osama Bin Laden was killed. "Just got word that will shock the world - Land of the free... home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" was the social media message The Rock posted foreshadowing then-President Barack Obama's announcement.

Johnson said he was told about the announcement by someone close to the situation, although he wouldn't reveal who it was. He was told President Obama was going to make the announcement in thirty seconds. After Johnson sent out the message to his Twitter followers, he was informed that President Obama's announcement was postponed an hour.

See Also The Rock Says He Can't Wait To Get Back Into A WWE Ring

Johnson also said that he's serious about running for office someday, but maybe in 2024 or 2028. The Skyscraper star said he is currently lacking the experience needed to do the job which he would need to learn before making a leap into politics.

"I absolutely do, yes," Johnson said when asked if he was seriously considering a run for POTUS. "Just to put it into context, the Washington Post posted a story and the gist of it was if I did run I would have a legitimate shot at winning. It kinda picked up this steam, and when it picked up this steam a lot of the American public thought, 'that's a great idea!'

"So when that started picking up when I'm asked [I say] of course I have incredible respect for our American people and our country. So I said yes I will consider it. Of course, I would. But at the same time, I'm not delusional at all, like I need experience. So if that were to happen in 2024 or 2028 I would have to go to work and get some experience and understand policy."

Johnson then took a shot of tequila with Colbert while looking him right in the eye. They also traded People's Eyebrows before Johnson serenaded everyone with a Samoan song.

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription