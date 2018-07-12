Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. His opponent for the show has not been confirmed.

It will be Lesnar's first match since defending his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April. It will reportedly be the final match of Lesnar's current WWE contract and he is expected to face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier next year. Lesnar set up the future fight by shoving Cormier after his UFC Heavyweight Championship victory at UFC 226 this past Saturday. He had put himself back in the USADA drug-testing pool last Tuesday, making him eligible to fight again for the UFC after January 8, 2019.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.