WWE Looks At Brock Lesnar - Daniel Cormier UFC Beef (Video), New MYC Competitor Revealed (Photos)

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance at UFC 226 and the beef with UFC Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar is expected to face Cormier inside the Octagon at a later date. The Beast recently re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, which makes him eligible to fight after January 8th, 2019. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Vince McMahon made the decision not to mention Lesnar's UFC 226 appearance on this week's RAW to focus on the build for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

See Also Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

- WWE has booked Vernice Gabriel from The Philippines for The Mae Young Classic, according to PWInsider. The tournament tapes in early August from Full Sail University and airs later this summer on the WWE Network. WWE confirmed the first two entrants this week - former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn and WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Below are a few photos and videos of Gabriel:

*screams internally* A post shared by Vernice Gabriel (@imvernice) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:48am PST

Alright Alright Alright A post shared by Vernice Gabriel (@imvernice) on Jun 26, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

Chillllllll ??: TCHuang Productions A post shared by Vernice Gabriel (@imvernice) on Jun 15, 2018 at 3:27am PDT