Two Matches Added To Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

Impact Wrestling was packed with storylines this week leading to Slammiversary. Last week's episode ended with LAX splitting into two factions. King now leads Hernandez and Homocide. Now known as The OGs, they collided with Konnan's crew of Santana and Ortiz.

Impact Wrestling made the match between the two stables official this week. The OGs will face LAX in a 5150 Street Fight at Slammiverary on July 22nd.

Tessa Blanchard has had her eye set on the Knockouts Title since arriving in Impact Wrestling. Now it looks like she'll be taking her aggressions out on Allie because she got in the way of her pursuit of the title.

Blanchard jumped Allie this week after the former Knockouts Champion was victorious over newcomer Shotzi Blackheart. After leaving Allie laid out in the ring, Tessa will have a chance to prove herself once again at Slammiversary.

BREAKING: @AllieImpact and @Tess_Blanchard will battle for Knockouts superiority as they face one on one at Slammiversary on July 22nd! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zQJdyrFzmm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2018

See Also Pentagon's Thoughts On Winning The Impact World Title

Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Impact X Division Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

House of Hardcore Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

Mask vs. Hair Match

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

5150 Street Fight

LAX vs The OGs

Allie vs Tessa Blanchard