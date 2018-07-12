Two Matches Added To Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

Impact Wrestling was packed with storylines this week leading to Slammiversary. Last week's episode ended with LAX splitting into two factions. King now leads Hernandez and Homocide. Now known as The OGs, they collided with Konnan's crew of Santana and Ortiz.
Impact Wrestling made the match between the two stables official this week. The OGs will face LAX in a 5150 Street Fight at Slammiverary on July 22nd.
BREAKING: The revolution vs. the evolution.
The originals vs. the future.
The OGz (Homicide and @SuperMexCTM w/ @MadKing1981) will face LAX (@SantanaLAX and @Ortiz5150 w/ @Konnan5150) in a 5150 Street Fight at Slammiversary. #SlamXVI!
TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym5LZFD
Tessa Blanchard has had her eye set on the Knockouts Title since arriving in Impact Wrestling. Now it looks like she'll be taking her aggressions out on Allie because she got in the way of her pursuit of the title.
Blanchard jumped Allie this week after the former Knockouts Champion was victorious over newcomer Shotzi Blackheart. After leaving Allie laid out in the ring, Tessa will have a chance to prove herself once again at Slammiversary.
BREAKING: @AllieImpact and @Tess_Blanchard will battle for Knockouts superiority as they face one on one at Slammiversary on July 22nd! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zQJdyrFzmm— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 13, 2018
Below is the updated card:
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
House of Hardcore Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann
5150 Street Fight
LAX vs The OGs
Allie vs Tessa Blanchard