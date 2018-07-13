Rey Mysterio Returning For NJPW Match, G1 Climax Press Conference, Okada Takes On Jay White

- Above is the G1 Climax Press Conference from earlier today featuring all 20 entrants in this year's tournament.

- The G1 Climax gets started tomorrow at 5:30am ET on NJPW World, every show will be live and feature English commentary. The tournament runs from July 14 until August 12 with the winner receiving an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. For details on all the participants, blocks, and key matches click here. Tomorrow's A Block match-ups are:

* Togi Makabe vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hangman Page vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

- Among all the talk of Rey Mysterio potentially headed to WWE, it looks like he'll be returning to NJPW for a match at the G1 Climax final show on August 12 against an unnamed opponent. Mysterio made his debut with the promotion in June at Dominion where Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody defeated Rey Mysterio, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.