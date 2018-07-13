Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

We haven't seen The Rock in a WWE ring for a very long time even though he said he can't wait to come back. Elias is on Raw consistently with his guitar-themed gimmick. Some fans have drawn comparisons between The Rock and Elias a time or two because The People's Champ performed with a guitar on occasion as well.

Elias recently spoke to Busted Open Radio where he issued a challenge to The Rock. Elias is on television every week with his guitar so he would be more than happy to help The Rock out if he needs any pointers.

"I'm well aware all the things The Rock has done in the wrestling business and in life. The guy is just a next-level human being. I was getting comparisons here because he played guitar a few times or whatever on television and I wanna throw this out there. He's done that maybe five times, maybe six times or something like that on WWE television on Monday Night Raw.

"Rock if you're out there listening, I'm doing it every single week. I'm doing it out there in front of millions of people all around the world every single week. I'm doing in in front of 10,000 in-person live every show I go to. So why don't you come walk with Elias so I can show you how it's really done?"

Elias wanted his message to get out there as did the hosts of Busted Open Radio. He concluded his invitation to The Great One by saying, "WWE is my company, it's my show. Come on back, Rock."

"Why don't you come and Walk With Elias and I can show you how it's really done."@TheRock said he "Can't wait to get back in a #WWE ring," and @IAmEliasWWE told @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry he'll show him who the true axeman of #RAW is if he decides to return. pic.twitter.com/HqfyhCveKE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 12, 2018

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Busted Open Radio with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription