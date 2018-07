WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford (7/12): Undisputed Era Headlines, Kassius Ohno Wins Twice

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Sanford, Florida:

* The War Raiders defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

* Jessie Elaban and Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez

* Kassius Ohno defeated Mars Wang. Ohno issued an open challenge after the match

* Kassius Ohno defeated Danny Burch

* Christopher Dijak defeated Brennan Williams

* Kona Reeves defeated Tucker Knight

* Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti

* Wesley Blake defeated Cheng Yuxiang (Jason)

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi and The Street Profits