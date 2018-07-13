The Rock On How Serious His Daughter Is About A Future With WWE

As noted, The Rock appeared on Good Morning America this week and revealed that his daughter Simone is seriously preparing for a future career with WWE.

Above is new video of Cathy Kelley speaking with The Great One at the recent New York City premiere of his Skyscraper movie. Rock revealed that Simone is putting a lot of work & research into the potential career move.

"I'm so proud of my daughter. She watched when I returned to WWE probably 5 years ago, when I became WWE Champion, had that great run with John Cena, back to back WrestleMania main events," Rock said. "She instantly became hooked and became a fan. Not only that but the best part about that has been all the research and the studying that she does.

"I always tell her the ring will always be there, literally the 23 foot x 23 foot ring, the squared circle, will always be there. Your job is to make sure you understand the business of professional wrestling. Top to bottom, 360 degrees. Know everybody's job from promo all the way down to wrestler, everything. Having that mindset has been great, all the studying she's been doing, all the conversations we've been having. I never would have imagined that and it's such a cool, cool thing. I have 3 daughters. I have her, who is 16, a 2.5 year old and a 3 month old, so who knows what might happen. It's so cool though, when your child wants to follow in your footsteps. It's just dope, I love it."