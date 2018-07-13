Special Look At Team Hell No's Celebration, New 'Intern' Zack Ryder Videos From Funko, Sean Waltman

- Above is a special look at Team Hell No's show-closing celebration from this week's WWE SmackDown. Kane and Daniel Bryan teamed with The New Day to win the six-man main event over SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Team Hell No will now challenge Rowan and Harper for the titles at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sean "X-Pac" Waltman turns 46 years old today while former WCW Women's Champion Akira Hokuto turns 51, former indie star Necro Butcher turns 45, Dink The Clown turns 62 and ECW Original Chris Michaels turns 57.

- Below is a new Funko video with intern Zack Ryder joining the sales team:

For those who missed them, below are the first few skits with Ryder at Funko HQ: