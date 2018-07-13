WWE has announced four more competitors for The Mae Young Classic - WWE NXT Superstar and former American Ninja Warrior competitor Kacy Catanzaro, Japanese women's star Io Shirai, Canadian indie veteran Nicole Matthews and current PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny, who is also working the WWE NXT UK brand.

These four competitors join former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn and NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley as confirmed MYC entrants. It was also reported this week that Vernice Gabriel from The Philippines has been booked for the tournament, which tapes in early August to air later this Summer on the WWE Network.

Below is WWE's announcement on the 4 new competitors: