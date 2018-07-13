Rusev Says He's Learning Reversals To All Of AJ Styles' Moves For WWE Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules will feature AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Rusev. The rise of Rusev Day chants and merchandise sales helped Rusev achieve a career resurgence. As he prepares for Extreme Rules, Rusev spoke to Planeta Wrestling about how he is preparing for his big championship match.

"It's different than any other match. I have my own training setup believe it or not," Rusev said. The Lion Of Bulgaria said he's working hard at his home in Nashville to prepare for AJ Styles.

"It's all about finding those nice little... studying AJ's tapes and finding every transition or reversals for every move that he has so I can be prepared for everything."

Rusev was trained by Rikishi and Gangrel at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy in Torrence, California. He's come a long way since arriving in the USA with a dream of becoming a pro wrestler. When asked about his story, Rusev described all the hard work that led him to Vince McMahon and Company.

"It all started as a dream," Rusev said. "Just watching as a kid, just watching Hogan, just watching WWF it was amazing. I always wanted to be a wrestler I just didn't know how to do it. So when I was twenty I went to The [United] States and started working different jobs. Finally found a school and signed up. It was something that I loved and I never thought about actually going to the WWE I just loved to wrestle because I wanted to wrestle.

"I was doing that for about two years or three years, whatever it was. I had two or three jobs at the same time just I could afford myself and pay rent and school. Then I had a tryout with WWE and I got signed right away. I was amazing. I would have never thought that somebody like me from the small country of Bulgaria could make it in WWE. Here we are about to face AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship and it just makes sense. Everything makes sense."

