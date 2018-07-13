MLW Fusion Preview For Tonight, David Arquette Back In Action This Weekend, DEFY Wrestling, 350 Days

- Above is last week's episode of MLW: FUSION, featuring the first Boiler Room Brawl match in nearly 20 years with MVP battling Sami Callihan. On tonight's episode on beIN Sports, UFC Fighter and #1 ranked MLW wrestler "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will rumble in the ring with former WWE Champion Jake Hager. The undefeated super heavyweight, Barrington Hughes, will also make an appearance. The episode will conclude with Jason Cade, Jimmy Yuta and Rhett Giddins facing off against Colonel Parker's Stud Stable.

- DEFY Wrestling presents DEFY LOUD tonight at Washington Hall in Seattle WA. John Morrison will take on the "Weirdo Hero" Randy Myers while Shane Strickland will team with Artemis Spencer and Billy Suede as they face Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and his hired assassins the Amerikan Gunz in a six man elimination match. Colt Cabana will make his DEFY debut against Carl Rander, while Taya Valkyrie will face Nicole Matthews. Tickets will be available at the door, you can get more information about the event at defywrestling.com.

- Speaking of Valkyrie, she joined ROH stars Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, a.k.a. "SoCal Uncensored" as some of the special invited guests to last night's Hollywood premiere of the new pro wrestling documentary film, "350 Days," which was held at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatres. Other guests of Director / Producer Fulvio Cecere included David Arquette, Eli Drake, "Judo" Gene LeBell, legendary martial artist Benny "The Jet" Urquidez, Josh Barnett, Shad Gaspard and many others.

"350 Days" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional wresting featuring interviews and photographs with legendary wrestlers and rare in-ring footage. It stars former world champions Bret Hart and Billy Graham, and looks at the grueling life they led on the road 350 days a year and the effect that lifestyle had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. Greg Valentine, Tito Santana, Paul "Mr. Wonderful" Orndorff, Abdullah The Butcher, Wendi Richter, Bill Eadie, Nikolai Volkoff, Stan Hansen, Angelo Mosca, Lex Luger and others are featured in the film. To see if it's playing in your area, click here.

See Also David Arquette Reveals Idea He Recently Pitched For Pro Wrestling Return

- David Arquette will be back in action this Sunday, July 15th for the "Championship Wrestling from Hollywood" television tapings at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Arquette will face R.J. City, who has been a vocal critic of Arquette winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship 18 years ago. Opening bell for the event is at 3PM and admission is free. For more information, visit HollywoodWrestling.com or call 805-986-4818. Also scheduled to appear at the taping are Joey Ryan, "Professional" Peter Avalon, Bad Dude Tito, rockNES Monsters, Bateman, Ryan Taylor, "Uptown" Andy Brown, The Classic Connection, Adrian Quest, Royce Isaacs, Watts w/ Ty Matthews, Los Rancheros w/ Howdy Price, Jervis Cottonbelly, and more. To find CWFH TV in your area, click here.