WWE Injury Updates On Dean Ambrose, Charlotte Flair, Lars Sullivan, Jason Jordan & Others

Below are injury and return updates on several WWE Superstars:

Charlotte Flair is expected to return to the ring in three weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Flair recently underwent surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant and the surgery was timed to where she could be back in time for the SummerSlam build.

Jason Jordan has been cleared to return to the ring for more than a month but WWE officials are trying to figure out a storyline for his return to the RAW brand, according to the Observer. There had been rumors of an American Alpha reunion with Chad Gable. Jordan underwent surgery for a neck injury back in February.

The Observer also reported that Dean Ambrose is still scheduled to return to the ring around the end of the summer. As noted, Ambrose was in Birmingham, Alabama this past week to meet with doctors and to do rehab. Ambrose was also at the WWE Performance Center recently. Ambrose has been out of action since undergoing surgery to repair a triceps tear back in mid-December 2017.

Fandango underwent left shoulder surgery earlier this week in Alabama but there's no official word from WWE on the timetable for his return. Fandango noted on Twitter before surgery that he could be out of action for around 6 months but they may have a better idea on when he will be cleared now that the operation was a success.

Goldust was also in Alabama this week, undergoing successful surgery on both of his knees. No word yet from WWE or Goldust on when he might be back in the ring.

R-Truth has been backstage at recent WWE SmackDown TV tapings and it appears he was cleared to return to the ring. Truth has appeared in a few backstage segments & online videos this year after undergoing shoulder surgery on December 4th. Truth did work the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 back in April but that's the only match he's been in since suffering the original arm injury during a match with Elias in October 2017.

It was recently announced that Lars Sullivan of WWE NXT is currently out of action with a broken jaw but that is a storyline injury, according to the Observer. Lars is being kept off live events & TV tapings to sell the injury but there's no word yet on when he will be back. It's possible he returns at next Wednesday's NXT TV tapings for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" build.