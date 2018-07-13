WWE Films Carmella For A 'Great Project', ECW Legend Reacts To Sonya Deville Impersonating Him, Syxx

- With Extreme Rules taking place this Sunday, a number of WWE stars paid tribute to the hardcore icons of ECW, such as The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Sabu. Sonya Deville dressed up as Raven for the ECW photo shoot and the two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion tweeted his thoughts on her impersonation.

RT @SonyaDevilleWWE: Channeling my inner @theraveneffect ?? pic.twitter.com/ur2qKAT08y



't's funny, when asked who should play me in a movie (which of course will never happen) I always say Kristin Stewart...

However, if it was a wrestler playing me,@SonyaDevilleWWE is perfection! — Raven (@theraveneffect) July 12, 2018

RT @SonyaDevilleWWE: Channeling my inner @theraveneffect ?? pic.twitter.com/ur2qKAT08y



You could have chosen from a million people, well not a million, but.. you get it... Anyway, you chose me, and I am humbled & honored.

Thank you! — Raven (@theraveneffect) July 12, 2018

Deville responded:

Glad I could do ya justice! ???? https://t.co/AvUBKQODV7 — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 12, 2018

- On Wednesday, WWE filmed SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella for a "great project" coming out later this year.

Joey Maloney, who handles producing, directing and cinematography on a wide range of features for WWE's digital platforms, posted this behind-the-scenes photo of Carmella from the video shoot.

With SmackDown taking place the night before in Manchester, New Hampshire, the shoot was apparently for a documentary-style video where Carmella returns to her hometown in the New England area. On her Instagram Story, she posted videos with her parents earlier in the day. Carmella also posted photos visiting her old dance school.

So cool. I remember @CarmellaWWE talking about her dance school and teacher on @LilianGarcia's Chasing Glory podcast. pic.twitter.com/UwLBi2TtEV — Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) July 11, 2018

- As noted earlier, Sean Waltman celebrates his birthday today as the former WWE/WCW wrestler turns 46 years old. In honor of his birthday, the official Instagram account for the WWE Network posted this clip of Waltman's WCW debut on September 16, 1996, where he was shown sitting in the front row for a live episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

Later that night, Waltman stood and used a remote control to release New World Order (nWo) propaganda from the ceiling, revealing himself as the newest member of the recently formed faction. As the sixth member of the nWo, he became Syxx. WCW based his ring name on six being the sum of numbers of his name in the World Wrestling Federation, 1–2–3 Kid.