WWE Star Loses Fake Twitter Followers, Natalya Praises Renee Young, WWE Stars Out & About In Tokyo

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Superstars enjoying the sights & sounds of Tokyo during WWE's recent trip to Japan.

- Natalya talks about Renee Young in her latest Calgary Sun column, now online at this link. Natalya wrote the following on Renee being a role model and Renee's comments on what kind of interviews she enjoys doing:

Renee is such a great role model for women outside the ring as well. She's proof that in WWE, there are so many different hats for us to wear and great moments for women to be celebrated within the company. She added to that sentiment by telling me, "I have had so many great memories in WWE. But one thing I always love to be a part of is an in-ring interview with someone who just made their debut. It's such an important moment for them and the WWE Universe, as there's just so much emotion in the arena. I also enjoy interviewing someone after they win a championship. I got to do that with Naomi on SmackDown and I almost cried with her because I knew how hard she worked for that moment."

- Mojo Rawley noted on Twitter that he lost less than 1,000 followers when Twitter cracked down on fake accounts earlier this week. He wrote the following and thanked his real supporters: