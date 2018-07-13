MVP Talks His Plans Being Changed For WWE Raw 25

MVP was one of the Superstars from WWE's past who made an appearance on the heavily promoted 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw this past January. Even though he only played poker with the APA, he was still a part of the show.

MVP recently spoke to WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet where he discussed how his Raw 25 appearance came about. He also went into some detail about WWE's creative plans for the show and how they had to be rewritten.

"I think I got a call from Mark Carrano," MVP said. "He said, 'are you interested?' I said, 'how much you paying, what am I doing?' It was funny because I kept saying what am I doing? What am I doing? What am I doing? And in typical WWE fashion a lot of the time they have no idea."

As noted, the script for the show was re-written after Enzo Amore was suspended earlier that day. MVP noted that his original plans were changed completely.

"When I was there I remember plenty of times literally doors are opening and they're rewriting the script for TV. So it happens all the time. When I got there I found out what they initially had in mind they scrapped and I ended up doing something else completely and I ended up playing poker with the APA.

"I don't even remember," MVP replied when asked about the original plan for Raw 25. "Man I get a free trip to New York, a free payday to drink beer, sit in the back and play cards. Yeah, I'll do that."

