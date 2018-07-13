WWE NXT #1 Contenders Match Change, Superstars Hype Extreme Rules (Video), Alexa Bliss Picks (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Mike Rome plugging her new Table For 3 episode with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. The video also features the three women's Superstars talking about the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

- As noted, a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross are being advertised for the match. The match taped was actually a Triple Threat with Sane, Cross and LeRae as Belair was on her honeymoon with husband Montez Ford of The Street Profits. WWE should air some sort of backstage segment to explain why Belair is not in the match.

- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view with various Superstars trying to explain Extreme Rules in just a few seconds: