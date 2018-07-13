WWE Star Gives 6 Month Post-Surgery Update (Video), WWE Women's Evolution Notes (Video), WWE Stock

- The WWE Women's Evolution began three years ago today. Vic Joseph look at the 5 winningest Superstars of the Women's Evolution in this new episode of WWE's "List This!" series. The 5 winningest Superstars are Nia Jax with 41 TV wins, Bayley with 42 TV wins, Becky Lynch with 45 TV wins, Charlotte Flair with 56 TV wins and Sasha Banks with 58 TV wins.

- WWE stock was up 3.17% today, closing at $76.90 per share. Today's high was $79.95 and the low was $75.14.

- Samir Singh tweeted the following update today to mark 6 months after his surgery to repair a torn ACL. Singh is expected to be back in action this summer.