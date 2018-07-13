'All In' Broadcast Team Revealed, Kota Ibushi Comments On Facing Kenny Omega In G1 Climax, ROH

- Above is from ROH Third Anniversary Celebration in 2005: Tracy Brooks vs Lacey vs Allison Danger vs Daizee Haze. The end of the match would come when Haze landed a big kick for the pinfall victory.

- Earlier today, "All In" announced who will be involved on the broadcast team: Alicia Atout, Sean Mooney, Don Callis, Ian Riccaboni, Bobby Cruise, Justin Roberts, and Excalibur. Matches already announced for the event: Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada.

- As noted, the NJPW G1 Climax tournament (full details here) will begin tomorrow and air live at 5:30am ET on NJPW World. Kota Ibushi will be involved in the tournament and gave some thoughts on the block he's in, which includes his tag partner, Kenny Omega. When asked about the two meeting in the ring Ibushi said (translated by Chris Charlton), "I hate it. Hate that I have to face him. It's like 'the time has finally come.' To have Kenny last, that's a really dangerous scenario. The finals are the very next night, remember. But we have to do it. I don't have all the time in the world, so we have to do this."