Former Adversaries On WWE's Table For 3, Seth Rollins Vs. Dolph Ziggler Promo, WWE MYC Competitors

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the first 6 names confirmed for The Mae Young Classic, which tapes in early August and airs later this summer on the WWE Network. The first 6 confirmed entrants are WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro of American Ninja Warrior fame, new NXT signing Io Shirai from Japan, Canadian indie veteran Nicole Matthews and current PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny, who is also working the NXT UK brand.

- A new Table For 3 episode with Eric Bischoff, JBL and Bruce Prichard will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Former adversaries turned allies Eric Bischoff, JBL and Bruce Prichard debate 'War' stories, trade insults, and pay respect to one another."

- Below is a promo for the 30-minute Iron Man Match between Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: