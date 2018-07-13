Live WWE Now Episode Announced, WWE MMC Named Finalist For Awards, Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley

- Above is a new promo for Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- WWE's Mixed Match Challenge series that aired on Facebook Watch earlier this year has been named a finalist in the inaugural Leaders Sports Awards in the Innovation category. The awards will be revealed on October 9th at the Natural History Museum in London.

The MMC tournament wrapped this past April and saw Asuka & The Miz win $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. It's believed that MMC will be brought back again in 2019. Below is WWE's announcement on the awards:

WWE Mixed Match Challenge named a finalist for inaugural Leaders Sports Awards WWE Mixed Match Challenge has been named a finalist in the first-ever Leaders Sports Awards in the Innovation category. The awards will recognize, highlight and celebrate companies that are shaping the global sports industry on and off the field. Reviewed by a panel of 100 sports industry experts, WWE Mixed Match Challenge consistently impressed judges in order to be considered for this prestigious honor. A total of more than 400 entries from 28 countries were submitted, with only 30 nominees making the final shortlist for this year in the five main categories. The first-ever Leaders Sports Awards will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at The Natural History Museum in London. For more information on the upcoming Awards, keep up with Leaders on Twitter and Instagram.

- A live WWE Now episode will stream on Sunday at 2pm EST before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Hosts Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will be joined by Seth Rollins, The B Team, James Ellsworth and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.