WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa (7/13): The Mighty Earns Title Shot, Shayna Baszler, EC3, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Nick Miller defeated Montez Ford to earn a title shot for The Mighty later tonight

* Jessie Elaban, Candice LeRae and Xia Li defeated Vanessa Borne, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair

* Marcel Barthel defeated Dan Matha

* Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing

* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Brennan Williams

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The Mighty