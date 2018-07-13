WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa (7/13): The Mighty Earns Title Shot, Shayna Baszler, EC3, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Tampa, Florida:
* Nick Miller defeated Montez Ford to earn a title shot for The Mighty later tonight
* Jessie Elaban, Candice LeRae and Xia Li defeated Vanessa Borne, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair
* Marcel Barthel defeated Dan Matha
* Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing
* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Brennan Williams
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The Mighty