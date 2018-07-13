Impact Wrestling Newcomer Shotzi Blackheart Breaks Her Ankle, Brooke Tessmacher Theme Song Released

- Last night's episode of Impact saw the debut of "The Ballsy Badass" Shotzi Blackheart, who faced Allie in her first match since losing the Knockouts Championship to Su Yung on the May 31 episode.

In a pre-match interview with Alicia Atout, Blackheart said "this mango is ready to tango" and that she's "ready to rock." She said Allie is her target and asked, "Who's your daddy?" Blackheart then ended the interview by howling like a wolf.

After Blackheart missed a top rope maneuver, Allie hit the Codebreaker for the win.

This match was taped on June 2 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Shotzi, who wrestles for RISE Wrestling and various other independent promotions, landed the opportunity after making a "tremendous impression" upon Impact Wrestling officials in May at both the "Lights, Camera, Action: The Art of TV" seminar and RISE – ASCENT television tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Blackheart is currently out of action after breaking her ankle on July 6 during a match for Hoodslam in Oakland, California. Delilah Doom also broke her ankle, and RISE Wrestling said that both competitors will be out of action "for some time." Both Blackheart and Doom were slated to tour Japan this week for Stardom.

- Impact Wrestling has added Brooke Tessmacher's theme song to their classic theme song collection on YouTube.

Tessmacher — real name Brooke Adams — wrestled regularly for Impact Wrestling from 2010 through 2015 and became a three-time Knockouts Champion. She officially left the promotion in November 2015, which she later revealed to be due to pregnancy. After giving birth in September 2016, she returned for a very brief stint in January 2017 where she wrestled three TV matches over the course of four days. In June 2017, Adams confirmed she's not under contract to Impact Wrestling and was unsure of a return. She is currently expecting a second child.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

