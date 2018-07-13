Triple H Praises New WWE MYC Competitors, RAW And SmackDown Social Media Stats, Fabian Aichner Theme

- WWE Music has released the "Level Up" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner, seen above. Aichner continues to work NXT live events and won the last Full Sail University dark match over Raul Mendoza.

- As noted, Nielsen is no longer releasing the daily social media stats for TV series & specials but they are still releasing the weekly stats. They have also dropped Instagram stats but recently brought back Facebook stats after briefly pausing them.

The July 2nd WWE RAW episode ranked #1 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from July 2nd through July 8th. RAW drew 427,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 177,000 on Facebook and 250,000 on Twitter. These are down from the June 25th episode, which drew a total of 489,000 interactions on social media - 173,000 interactions on Facebook and 316,000 interactions on Twitter.

The July 3rd WWE SmackDown episode ranked #2 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from July 2nd through July 8th. SmackDown drew 253,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 108,000 on Facebook and 145,000 on Twitter. These are down from the June 26th episode, which drew a total of 311,000 interactions on social media - 109,000 interactions on Facebook and 202,000 interactions on Twitter.

The July 2nd - July 8th list featured RAW, SmackDown, The Bachelorette (July 2nd episode), Big Brother (July 5th episode), 90 Day Fiance (July 8th episode), Big Brother (July 8th episode), All In with Chris Hayes (July 6th episode), Evel Live (July 8th episode), Pose (July 8th episode), All In with Chris Hayes (July 2nd episode).

- As noted, WWE now has 6 confirmed entrants for The Mae Young Classic, which tapes next month to air on the WWE Network later this summer. Confirmed entrants are WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley, NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro of American Ninja Warrior fame, new NXT signing Io Shirai from Japan, Canadian indie veteran Nicole Matthews and current PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny, who is also working the NXT UK brand.

Triple H took to Twitter and wrote the following on Ripley and the other 4 that were announced on Friday:

.@RheaRipley_WWE was the youngest competitor in the first #WWEMYC. Now, a year later, she has the opportunity to showcase the progress she's made @WWEPerformCtr...with strength power, and speed, she is one to watch. https://t.co/fG7lpVpjTv — Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2018

For those who missed it, Triple H wrote the following on Kaitlyn after she was revealed as the first official entrant for the 2018 tournament: