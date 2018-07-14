Bellator 202 Results: Title On The Line, Former UFC Contender Victorious

Julia Budd scored a successful title defense and Michael McDonald proved his standing Friday night at Bellator 202. The event took place from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, airing live on Paramount Network.

Budd defended her female featherweight title, dealing Talita Nogueira her first loss with a third round TKO finish. Budd improved to 12-2 in her career, with Nogueira falling to 7-1.

McDonald, who previously challenged then-UFC champion Renan Barao for the belt, earned one of the biggest wins in his career with a 58-second knockout of Eduardo Dantas. McDonald pushed his record to 19-4 and dropped Dantas, a former Bellator champion, to 20-6.

Chris Honeycutt, Valentin Moldavsky and Yaroslav Amasov were among the other winners. Amasov remained unbeaten in 20 pro bouts with a decision over veteran Gerald Harris.

Complete results are below:

* Julia Budd (12-2) def. Talita Nogueira (7-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:07 of round three

* Michael McDonald (19-4) def. Eduardo Dantas (20-6) via KO (punches) at :58 of round one

* Chris Honeycutt (11-2, 1 NC) def. Leo Leite (10-2) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

* Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) def. Ernest James (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of second round

* Daniel Carey (6-2) def. Aaron Webb (2-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:54 of round two

* Will Morris (3-0) def. Charles Williams (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

* Veta Arteaga (4-2) def. Emily Ducote (6-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Yaroslav Amasov (20-0) def. Gerald Harris (25-7) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

* Steve Kozola (9-2) def. Ryan Walker (7-4) via KO (punches) at 1:45 of round one

* Rudy Schaffroth (5-0, 1 NC) def. Jon Hill (12-7) via TKO (punches) at :42 of round one

* Tyler Ingram (2-0) def. Fernando Gonzalez (3-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:13 of round two

* Nation Gibrick (2-0) def. Luis Erives (0-1) via submission (heel hook) at 1:30 of round one