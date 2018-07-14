WWE Live Event Results From Charleston, WV: Extreme Rules Matches, Mike Kanellis Loses Twice

WWE rolled into Charleston, West Virginia for a Live Event on Friday evening. With Extreme Rules on Sunday, the Raw Brand gave fans a preview of a couple matches scheduled for the pay-per-view.

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with a roll-up pin

* Elias came out next to sing Country Roads for the West Virginia crowd. He sang his own words for the second verse where he said he can't tell the difference between pigs and people in WV.

This was a lot of fun. #WWECharleston- Wish it was easier to understand @IAmEliasWWE but that place has #TerribleAcoustics pic.twitter.com/cdQQ8qX4C5 — Aaron Varble (@TheVarble) July 14, 2018

* Elias and Jinder Mahal defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Revival, and Titus Worldwide. Slater was incredibly over in WV, but he took the pinfall after Elias hit the Drift Away.

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

* Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Mickie James. Bayley was a babyface, took the hot tag, and won with a Bayley To Belly.

* Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles

* Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

* Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis. After the match was over, Kanellis stayed in the ring. He said he didn't come all the way from Boston to lose and he demanded another opponent. Then Bobby Lashley answered the call.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis

* Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women's Title. Jax gave Banks a Samoan Drop and Bliss jumped in, kicked Jax out of the ring, and stole the pinfall. Mickie James was at ringside for Bliss as well.

* Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

