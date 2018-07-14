Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian Reveal Their All-Time Dream Opponents

As previously noted, Edge and Christian recently welcomed two-thirds of SoCal Uncensored, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, to E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Daniels talked about who and Kazarian would like to face in ROH. Also, the duo discussed dream tag matches.

When asked who The Addiction would like to square off against in a ROH ring, Daniels indicated that who they work with at ROH depends on who gets the opportunity and who will stay with the company.

"Well, I think it's tough being under contract with Ring Of Honor because we're sort of limited to the guys that are coming in and out of the Ring Of Honor locker room as far as the teams we can work." Daniel continued, "so, I mean, it's always cool if we look on the sheet and our names are across from The Young Bucks. That's a guaranteed good time and the four of us work so well together. Now, at this point, it's almost a night off. But, I mean, it sort of depends now on what the next generation of guys that are going to come up through Ring Of Honor as to who we're going to be working with next and that's sort of a mystery. It all depends on who gets that opportunity in ROH and who's going to stick around."

Daniels went on to name Pentagón and Fénix and Los Güeros del Cielo as teams The Addiction would like to see in ROH.

"I mean, at this point, on the independent scene," Daniels explained, "if you look at guys like Pentagón and Rey Fénix, you look at guys like Jack Evans and Angélico, those are teams that if they had the opportunity to come to Ring Of Honor, I feel like Frankie and I would be the guys sort of first on the steps to sort of welcome them to the company."

On the subject of dream opponents, Kazarian went on to list iconic WWE tandems.

"I grew up in California and all I got out here is [WWE], so if you ask me, it's going to be, like, God, it has to be The British Bulldogs, or it has to be The Hart Foundation, or it has to be The Rockers." Kazarian considered, "but then, as I got older, I was like, 'wow, it has to be The Midnight Express.' Throw Legion Of Doom, throw Edge & Christian… it's so difficult to answer that, but, like, it just really is. I'm too selfish to have one answer, I guess. There [are] just so many times that I would've loved to get in there with."

With respect to dream opponents, Daniels named teams from the genre's so-called 'Golden Age', ECW's heyday, and WWE's ongoing 'Reality Era'.

"Like, my first instincts are to say Rock 'n' Roll Express and Midnight Express." Daniels added, "and then, even going into ECW, and say working The Eliminators, working… we had the opportunity to work with Bubba and D-Von back in the day, but I mean, the guys that are up at the top levels now, guys like The Usos and The New Day, like those would obviously be great opportunities and different challenges for us. Like, working Roman [Reigns] and Seth [Rollins] as a team the way they were when The Shield first debuted. I mean, those are all what-ifs that are cool to sort of contemplate and see how that would've gone."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

