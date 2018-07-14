NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 1): Big Upset In The Main Event, Tanahashi Vs. Suzuki

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament kicked off today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Above is the Pre-Show to today's event. In the main event Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada. The referee went down near the end of the match, White hit a lowblow, launched a chair at Okada, nailed Blade Runner and picked up the victory.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* SHO and Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOH and Toru Yano

* Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Taka Michinoku and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Kota Ibushi

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA defeated Chase Owens and Kenny Omega

A Block Matches

* Togi Makabe defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Hangman Page defeated Bad Luck Fale (via DQ)

* Michael Elgin defeated EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 2am ET (later tonight if you're on the West Coast at 11pm) live on NJPW World, here are the next set of tournament matches.

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga

* Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA

* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito