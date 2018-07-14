Tomorrow, WWE Extreme Rules kicks off from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and one of the biggest questions surrounding the PPV is which match will close out the event. Despite not having a title involved, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley has received a large amount of TV time and could potentially fill that spot. There are also a couple title matches that have a good chance to go on last, as well.
Today's question: Which match should main event Extreme Rules?
Here's the complete main card:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
EXTREME RULES MATCH FOR THE WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Asuka
30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy (c) vs. B-Team
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
