Tomorrow, WWE Extreme Rules kicks off from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and one of the biggest questions surrounding the PPV is which match will close out the event. Despite not having a title involved, Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley has received a large amount of TV time and could potentially fill that spot. There are also a couple title matches that have a good chance to go on last, as well.

Today's question: Which match should main event Extreme Rules?

Here's the complete main card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

EXTREME RULES MATCH FOR THE WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

30-MINUTE IRON MAN MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy (c) vs. B-Team

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

