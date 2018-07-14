Charlotte Celebrates The Women's Division, Eva Marie Reveals Wild Hair Color, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Eva Marie showed off her latest hair color change to (a Sasha Banks-like) purple.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 25% off order over $25. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Charlotte On Being Blown Away By Ronda Rousey In WWE, If She Was Nervous For The ESPN Body Issue

- Yesterday, WWE celebrated the women's evolution beginning when Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte were brought to Raw three years ago. On her Instagram, Charlotte wrote the women's division has only scratched the surface.

"3 years ago today I debuted on WWE Raw in Atlanta and had no idea what the future was going to hold. Main events, Ladder Matches, Hell In a Cell, Titles, Brand Splits, Robes, and co-workers that become family. We have a very special job as WWE talent and the memories I have made in and outside of the ring I am going to cherish forever. Wrestling has changed my life for the better in so many ways and cant wait to see where it continues to take me both professionally and personally. The Women's Division has come so far and I believe we've really only scratched the surface."