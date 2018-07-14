Hiromu Takahashi Gives Injury Update (Photo), Okada Vs. Suzuki Match In The Rain, G1 Climax 28

- Above are the first two matches (starts at 30:00 mark) from today's G1 Climax 28 event. The two matches were Hirooki Goto and Jado vs. Ren Narita and Toa Henare, also SHO and Tomohiro Ishii vs. YOH and Toru Yano.

- NJPW announced Minoru Suzuki vs. Kazuchika Okada from Suzuki's 30th Anniversary event is now available on NJPW World. This was held in an outdoor venue and it rained throughout the match. The two would wrestle to a 30 minute draw.

- As noted, Hiromu Takahashi was successfully transported back to Japan where he could continue receiving treatment on a during his match against Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco. Takahashi posted a photo on his Twitter letting fans know, "I'm fine, thank you!"