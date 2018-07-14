Daniel Bryan Says There Is A 'Good Chance' He'll Re-Sign With WWE

While WWE toured Japan, Daniel Bryan spoke with The Business Times about the SmackDown roster, the potential of him re-signing with WWE, and wanting to outdo his WrestleMania 30 performance. Here are some of the highlights:

Searching for a new high in his WWE career:

"The drive is always to do something better. I want to create a performance next that's better than any performance I've ever done. And when you talk about that, you talk about the high points of my career like main-eventing Wrestlemania 30. That's the highest you can really get. How do you create things that are as creatively, mentally and emotionally satisfying as that? And that is what I am in the pursuit of."

Re-signing with WWE:

"The wrestling world is an interesting world right now. But I love working with WWE, and my wife [Brie Bella] is a part of WWE and so there's a good chance I'll re-sign."

SmackDown roster being more experienced:

"It's weird. We actually don't have many young guys on SmackDown. Most of them are in their 30s. Almost everyone with the exception of Andrade 'Cien' Almas are in their 30s and Andrade has been wresting since he was 15 years old. When you wrestle with people, you learn from wrestling with them and when you talk to people, you're learning without specifically coming up to somebody and saying, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' Just within the process of wrestlers talking, we're learning about each other's ideas, about what we are doing, and doing matches with each other. I think everyone is constantly learning within our industry."

Bryan also discussed working again with Kane. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.