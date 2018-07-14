Nick Diaz Boldly Calls Out Two-Division UFC Champion Daniel Cormier

Nick Diaz, a former UFC welterweight title contender, has boldly made it known that he wants to face reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Diaz took to social media to call out Cormier for the crown.

"Sick of all this 'baddest man on the planet' bs," Diaz wrote. "I'll fight for any title at any weight. If UFC wants to make bs wwf fights with guys that fight like s--t and put on an act.

"(Cormier) would look way worse than I do in this pic if he fought Anderson (Silva) the way I did but instead he decided to wrestle (expletive) him for five rounds in front of his whole life and still almost got finished off in the last round with Silva only have two or three weeks notice.

"Dana White give me this fight instead of dick check Brock Lesnar cheating (expletive). Nothing personal I love (Cormier) but I don't like what he does - constantly embarassed for him and the sport. I started doing MMA because it's not WWF and I've never put on a bs act in my life I'm sure fans would like to see a real fight."

Diaz, who turns 35 years old in August, last fought in 2015 when he battled Silva to a bout that eventually was declared a no-contest after Silva tested positive for a banned substance and Diaz for marijuana. Silva had originally earned a decision.

Along with battling his suspension for the marijuana test, Diaz was arrested in May and charged with two counts of domestic battery including strangulation for an incident involving female.