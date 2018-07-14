Exclusive: Latest On The WWE Status Of Chelsea Green Following Performance Center Tryout

As previously noted, Chelsea Green was a guest on the Women's Pro Wrestling Weekly show at the end of May, and discussed whether WWE has contacted her regarding the Mae Young Classic.

"No, I haven't," said Green. "And, actually, I don't know if you guys know Santana Garrett or Britt Baker and all of them. So, we keep in contact all the time. We're very open, there's no secret between us girls. We tell each other exactly what's happening, and what conversations we've had with WWE and I was just talking to them today, I haven't heard anything.

"I've heard a lot of girls, a lot of buzz about it, a lot of girls saying they heard from so and so at the Performance Center, but I have not heard anything. So, I acting as if this isn't possibility for me. I'm keeping myself really busy, my schedule is full. So, that way, if they don't call, I'm not disappointed, and if they do call, I am gonna be excited and ready because I'm busy."

Following this interview, Green was among a list of former Impact Wrestling and current indie talent who were reported to have a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.

Per a WWE source, Green has not been contacted yet regarding participating in the Mae Young Classic or moving forward. However I was informed that it may take up to six weeks for WWE to contact tryout attendees (the tryouts were nearly three weeks ago). So far, a few names have been announced to participate in the Mae Young Classic, including Kaitlyn, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, and Io Shirai. The Mae Young Classic is scheduled for August 8 and 9.

After being eliminated from Tough Enough, Green used this exposure to join Impact Wrestling as Laurel Van Ness. One of the most popular segments in Impact was her angle with Allie over Braxton Sutter. Van Ness turned from a sultry character to a "hot mess" maniac, following being turned down by Sutter on their wedding day for Allie. Green became Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion before announcing her from the company in January 2018.