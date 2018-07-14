The Rock's Latest Film Reviews, Batista Compliments Bayley On IG, Craziest WWE Extreme Rules Crashes

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Extreme Rules craziest crash-landings. The group included Kofi Kingston dropping down on Sheamus through a team, Brock Lesnar leaping off steel steps to take out John Cena (and himself), and AJ Styles taking a back body drop through an announce table.

- The Rock's latest film, Skyscraper is out in theaters and currently has a 51% rating (147 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes. The current audience score is at 80% liked it.

- On Instagram, Natalya posted a photo of her and Bayley hugging in the ring at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. In the comments, Batista gave props to Bayley that has fans (and Natalya) cracking up. Batista wrote:

"Damn! Bayleys got a kadunkadunk! Good for her! [Goofy Face Emoji] Get it girls! [Strong Arm Emoji]"