Adam Page On The Lowered Importance Of Going To WWE, Calls The Young Bucks 'Geniuses'

Adam Page spoke with ESPN about WWE, The Young Bucks, gaining notoriety from Being the Elite, and debuting in this year's NJPW G1 Climax tournament. Here are some of the highlights:

The Young Bucks:

"They're mad men. They're geniuses. They are passionate about what they do. They're always invested, no matter what we're doing."

How Being the Elite has elevated his status with fans:

"Being the Elite I would say has been the No. 1 thing in terms of getting me more recognition and getting people to like me. I like to think I've always been a good wrestler. It wasn't until I had a platform and an opportunity like Being the Elite to show people that I'm a real human being. Show people I have a personality. I think that's helped more than anything in my career."

Going to WWE:

"Going to WWE doesn't feel important to me anymore. It's not something I'm interested in. I really feel like in the past few years my goals have shifted from, 'I want to accomplish X, Y, Z,' to I want to make a good living for my family. I want to have fun and I want to bring something new and fresh to fan's eyes and have it be something they enjoy, no matter where it is, no matter what capacity. To have an outlet for creativity. That's been my goal."

Debuting in this year's NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament and who he's most interested in facing:

"It's a huge deal. It's the most prestigious tournament in all of wrestling. To be one of the few people included in it is huge for me. I've been wrestling in New Japan for two years and I've had several singles matches. I'll have more singles matches during the G1 tour than I've had so far in two years. So it is a huge opportunity and a huge platform. I would definitely say [I'm most looking forward to] Okada. For me that is the biggest one. A darkhorse would be EVIL. I wrestled him when he was on an excursion in Ring of Honor and I haven't wrestled him since. That one I'm looking forward to as well. [Okada] held the IWGP championship for two years. He's the standard bearer. He's the best."

Page also discussed more about Being the Elite and working to the top of ROH. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.