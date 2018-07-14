Former WWE Star Takes Out Toys R Us Mascot, Alexa Bliss Vs. Bayley Full Match, WWE HOFers Birthdays

- Above is the Raw Women's Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley at last year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Bliss would hammer Bayley with a kendo stick, hit a DDT, and pick up the pinfall win to retain the title. At this year's PPV, Bliss will yet again defend the title, this time against Nia Jax in a Extreme Rules Match. Ronda Rousey will be sitting ringside for it.

- Today there are birthdays for two WWE Hall of Famers: Bubba Ray Dudley (47) and Jeff Jarrett (51). Also today, WWE Backstage Interviewer, Charly Caruso, turns 31 years old.

- As part of the Supercon event in Florida, former WWE Star, Gangrel, took part in a 30-man rumble that also featured Toys R Us Mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. During the match, Gangrel made a call to have an Amazon package delivered to the ring, which he used as a weapon. As he smacked Geoffrey out of the ring Gangrel yelled, "Amazon Prime, b----!"