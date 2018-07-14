WWE Cruiserweight Throws Shot At Neville And Enzo Amore, The Rock - IGN, Sami Zayn Talks Charity

- Above, The Rock responds to some IGN comments about his recent film, Skyscraper.

- Sami Zayn is starting up a new fundraiser about a year after he raised around $105,000 for a mobile clinic in Syria. His latest is called Sami Relief where he's looking to help refugees who are trying to flee Syria and are literally stuck at the borders in the desert. Zayn spoke to The Nation about his latest relief effort and how he felt like he needed to do more as a WWE Superstar.

"I think it was just the point in my life that I reached where I realized, I had to look myself in the mirror and take some accountability," Zayn said. "I almost feel like I was more a part of a problem than a solution. It's sort of this perpetual thing that keeps spinning, of people on one side of the fence versus people on the other side of the fence, and there's this back and forth, dialogue and just nothing gets done. Everybody's yelling and nobody's actually doing anything. And I felt like I had all these opinions and I had all these good intentions, but then I really had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'You talk a big game, but what are you actually doing?'

"I just kind of felt like a hypocrite and I realized I do have the means to help because of this platform that I've been afforded by being WWE Superstar or being on TV every Monday night. I realized I had a position to actually facilitate some change and I wasn't really, while my intentions were good, I wasn't really doing anything. I had to look myself in the mirror and confront my own hypocrisy and face that head-on, and that was really what sparked it. The intention to help people or the belief that the Syrian people suffering is awful and that I wish I could alleviate it, that's been there for years. But then I think I just came to a point in my life where I realized, I'm not really doing anything about it and it's time to put up or shut up. That's what really did it."

- Yesterday, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick noted it was two years since the Cruiserweight Classic aired on the WWE Network. In response, Buddy Murphy wrote he wasn't even looked at for the show and now "owns the division." Murphy continued, "I ain't no 'King,' don't jump on my 'Train.' Just stay out of my way, I'm the Juggernaut, b----." Of course, the references he's using are about Neville, who is still under WWE contract and his deal is frozen for the time that he is not working, which means that he can't wrestle anywhere else in the world. The other being Enzo Amore who was released by WWE in January after he was accused of rape, but in May no charges were filed against him.

