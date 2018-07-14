- Above, Sarah Schreiber announced Bianca Belair will not be competing in this week's number one contender match for the NXT Women's Championship, which is currently held by Shayna Baszler. The match will now just be a triple threat between Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and Kairi Sane. No further details were given aside from Belair was "not medically cleared."

- Below is the scheduled lineup for when WWE visits the O2 Arena in London, England on August 29.

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Special Guest Referee: Alexa Bliss)

* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh)

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Ember Moon, Dana Brooke and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

* Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

* Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

* Also scheduled to appear: Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas

