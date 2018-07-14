Kurt Angle Says He 'Hated' His ECW Theme, Who He Would Book In A WWE Feud, Extreme Rules Matches

Yesterday, Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on his Facebook page. Here are some of the highlights:

If you could have full creative control to book one feud in WWE, who would it be between?

"Right at this moment? AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins. They're both super hot right now. They would burn it down. No pun intended."

Who were your biggest sports idols growing up and did any of them influence you in creating your pro wrestling persona?

"I loved the Steelers and Pirates here in Pittsburgh and wrestlers like Dan Gable. They made me want to become a world class athlete. I never was interested in WWE until I retired from amateur wrestling in 1996. 'Stone Cold' was my favorite back then. I fell in love with WWE after that."

Which WWE Extreme Rules matches are you most looking forward to?

"Roman vs. Lashley. AJ vs. Rusev. And cage match between Owens [and] Strowman. They should all be great matches."

When you went to WWE ECW in 2006, why was your entrance theme edited?

"I have no clue. I think creative wanted it more 'hardcore.' I hated it."

(Theme starts at 1:30 mark.)