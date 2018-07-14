ROH Episode 355 Recap: Cody Vs. Titan, WOH Tag Team Match, Bully Ray Vs. Cheeseburger With No DQ

Cody & Brandi Rhodes are shown backstage. Cody says he's going to leave Titan with just enough gas left in the tank to crawl back to CMLL and let the know that in this partnership with his Ring Of Honor, they need to send someone better, someone bigger. Brandi interjects that no one is bigger than Cody.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Riley Shepard & Gabby Ortiz make their entrance. ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sukai & Stella Grey make their entrances.

Riley Shepard & Gabby Ortiz vs. Sumie Sakai & Stella Grey

Grey and Sheppard lockup. Sheppard locks in a headlock, Grey backs her to the ropes. Sheppard eventually connects with a kick to Sakai. Sheppard pins Sakai for a two count, broken up by Grey. Grey hits a spear on Ortiz. Sheppard hits a T-Bone Suplex on Grey. Sheppard ducks a kick from Sakai. Sakai hits a spinning elbow on Sheppard. Sakai hits her Smashmouse finisher on Sheppard. Sakai pins Sheppard for the win.

Winners: Sumie Sakai & Stella Grey

Cheeseburger makes his entrance. Bully Ray attacks Cheeseburger from behind.

No Disqualification, No Count Out Match:

Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger

Ray strikes Cheeseburger. Ray hits Cheeseburger with a trash can. Ray eventually strikes Cheeseburger's back several times with a chain. The referee attempts to stop the match. Ray says that it's done when he says that it's done. Ray pushes the referee to the mat and strikes his back with the chain. Colt Cabana runs down to the ring. Cabana tackles Ray. Cabana strikes Ray several times. Cabana takes Ray down with the chain. Cabana grabs a cheese grader and hands it to Cheeseburger. Cabana holds Ray's legs apart as Cheeseburger comes off the top turnbuckle with a cheese grader to the crotch of Ray after saying 'wasssup". Cabana pushes Cheeseburger and tells him to get the tables. Cheeseburger starts setting up the table in the ring. Ray hits a back suplex on Cheeseburger. Ray sets Cheeseburger on the table. Ray goes to the second turnbuckle. Ray dives. Cheeseburger moves as Ray goes through the table. Cheeseburger pins Ray fro a two count. Ray connects with a boot to Cheeseburger Ray pins Cheeseburger for the win.

Winner: Bully Ray

Titan and Bullet Club's Cody (with Brandi Rhodes and Bernard The Business Bear) make their entrances. Caprice Coleman has joined the commentary table.

Cody vs. Titan

They lock up. Cody locks in a headlock, Titan sends him to the ropes. Cody hits a shoulder block on Titan. Cody eventually connects with a boot to Titan. Cody calls for Brandi to throw hairspray into the ring. Titan grabs it and hands it to the referee. As the referee is getting it out of the ring, Cody kicks Titan below the belt. Cody hits a springboard kick from the second rope. Cody pins Titan for a two count. They exchange strikes. Titan ducks a clothesline attempt by Cody. Titan hits a jumping kick on Cody. Titan runs towards Cody, Cody pulls the referee in front of him to stop Titan. Cody rips the mask off Titan. Cody rolls Titan up for the win.

Winner: Cody

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.



