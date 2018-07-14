NXT Stars Get New Names?, Rusev 'Helps' A Fan On Twitter, Percy Watson Takes Down AJ Styles On UUDD

- Above, NXT/205 Live Announcer Percy Watson took on Xavier Woods in some Mortal Kombat 3. WWE Champion AJ Styles stopped by and ended up playing Watson, but was quickly taken down, as well. Styled blamed it on the buttons.

- WWE posted a gallery of "Every WWE Performance Center Recruit" that included a couple NXT Superstars that may have new ring names. Previously billed as Chris Dijak, WWE now has him listed as Dominik Dijakovic. Also, Chad Lail (formerly known as TNA Wrestler, Gunner) is now listed as Jaxon Riker.

- An individual on Twitter thought AJ Styles would retain the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules because "Rusev Day" is not as popular as WWE had hoped. Rusev requested that they turn the sound on next time they watched. This conversation stemmed from WWE tweeting out a "Tale of the Tape" for the WWE Championship Match where Rusev also called out Styles' height and weight.

AJ Styles will win because Rusev Day is not as popular yet as they've hoped...get rid of Aiden English and it might be popular!!!! — Edward Olechnowski (@EdOlechnowski) July 14, 2018